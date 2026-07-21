London, UK, 21 July 2026

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has raised gross proceeds of £100m through a placing and retail offering of new shares. The net proceeds, combined with leverage, will fund the acquisition of nine assets for approximately £216m. The acquisitions enable SUPR to leverage its cost-efficient and scalable platform and deep grocery real estate knowledge, and are expected to be EPS accretive in the first full year. In addition, in a market where scale matters, the issue should benefit share trading liquidity and wider shareholder appeal. SUPR expects to announce results for the year ended 30 June 2026 in September and says that performance is in line with its expectations.

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