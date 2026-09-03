Edisun Power Europe Aktie

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WKN DE: A0KFH3 / ISIN: CH0024736404

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03.09.2026 07:00:04

Edisun Power completes Capital Increase of about CHF 440 Million

Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Edisun Power completes Capital Increase of about CHF 440 Million

03.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press Release

Zurich, September 3, 2026

 

Edisun Power completes Capital Increase of about CHF 440 Million

 

On September 2, 2026, Edisun’s Board of Directors approved the implementation of a capital increase of approximately CHF 440 million. Through this capital increase, 2,016,943 new registered shares of the company with a par value of CHF 30.00 were issued at an issue price of CHF 218.05 each to SMARTENERGY Group AG and paid up through the offset of a seller’s loan. The equity ratio rises to over 67%, and total assets reach CHF 780 million or USD 1 billion before taking the purchase price allocation into account.

 

Pursuant to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on May 29, 2026, the Company issued 2,016,943 new registered shares at an issue price of CHF 218.05 as part of a regular capital increase. The Company’s share capital thereby increases from the current CHF 34,407,930 (1,146,931 registered shares with a par value of CHF 30 each) to CHF 94,916,220 (3,163,874 registered shares with a par value of CHF 30 each). To pay for the registered shares newly issued as part of the capital increase, a seller’s loan is offset against the acquisition of the business operations of SMARTENERGY Group AG, as announced in the company’s ad hoc announcement dated August 24, 2026; available at: https://www.edisunpower.com/en/investors.

The current equity ratio of 26.7% improves to at least 67%, and total assets amounts to approximately CHF 780 million or USD 1 billion before taking into account the purchase price allocation in the opening balance sheet. This solid balance sheet structure is intended to enable the company to capitalize on existing growth opportunities.

In a decision dated July 14, 2026, the Issuers Committee of the Regulatory Board of SIX Swiss Exchange AG granted the company, pursuant to Art. 7(1) of the Listing Rules, an exemption from the requirement for immediate listing of the new shares under Art. 4(2) of the Directive on Procedures for Equity Interests. The new shares are expected to be listed in the fourth quarter of this year and no later than six months after their creation. Until listing, the new shares will be held in a blocked account.
 

For more information:  Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com
 

Edisun Power Gruppe

Edisun Power, founded in 1997 and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008, is actively shaping the future of energy. The Group invests in, develops, sells, and operates energy facilities in forward-looking sectors: photovoltaics and energy storage, energy infrastructure for data centers, sustainable aviation fuels (eSAF), and Power-to-X solutions. The portfolio is complemented by comprehensive EPC services (engineering, procurement, construction) and professional operations and maintenance (O&M) services.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Limmatquai 4
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2392984

 
End of News EQS News Service

2392984  03.09.2026 CET/CEST

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