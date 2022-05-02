|
02.05.2022 19:30:21
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power announces mid-term targets
|
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Edisun Power announces mid-term targets
For its IPP business and as a mid-term target, Edisun Power envisages to ramp-up its operating asset base from currently 84 MW to 300-350 MW (c. 1/3 of secured portfolio). For its "buy-and-sell" business, Edisun Power plans to sell 600-700 MW of projects (c. 2/3 of secured portfolio) to green infrastructure funds, utilities, pension funds and large corporates. This proportion shall remain as a goal for the business going forward.
Until 2025, Edisun Power targets a revenue CAGR of 20% and an average EBITDA margin of more than 70%, with an equity ratio of more than 40%, while continuously increasing its dividends.
To realize its defined strategy and expansion plan, Edisun Power's Board of Directors proposed an ordinary capital increase for a maximum of 1'200'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 30.00 each, to be fully paid up, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2022 and is foreseen to be executed by end of July 2022.
The company has initiated a sales process for late stage ready-to-build projects including related add-ons totaling around 185 MW to be executed in 2022. This potential sale may result in a significant increase of net profits for the period.
Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the "Company") should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the Company for such purpose.
