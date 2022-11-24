|
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest at almost CHF 35 million
Zurich, November 24, 2022
Edisun Power bond issue attracts strong interest at almost CHF 35 million
The CHF 20 million bond with a five-year term (December 1, 2022 November 30, 2027) and a 3% interest rate issued on August 26, 2022 has met with extremely great interest among both existing and new investors.
The bond has been considerably oversubscribed with a total of CHF 34.73 million. The Board of Directors has decided to exercise the option in the issue prospectus and increase the size of the bond by CHF 14.73 million to CHF 34.73 million.
Edisun Power will use the funds to replace the 2% 20172022 bond for CHF 13.31 million due to expire on November 30, 2022 and to cover the Groups ongoing financial requirements.
Alongside the financial support, the company has detected a strong desire among investors for a rapid expansion of solar power production and a climate-neutral energy supply. This serves as encouragement for Edisun Power to advance even faster along the course embarked upon.
Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 39 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of more than 900 MW.
