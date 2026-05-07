Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Merger/Capital Increase

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power Plans to Acquire the Business Operations of the SMARTENERGY Group



07-May-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, May 7th 2026



Edisun Power Plans to Acquire the Business Operations of the SMARTENERGY Group



The Board of Directors proposes an opting out as well as a capital increase of up to CHF 440 million for the purpose of acquiring the business operations of the SMARTENERGY Group

For many years, Edisun Power has conducted its business operations largely through SMARTENERGY Group AG. To strengthen and ensure the long-term continuity of Edisun Power, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the business operations of Edisun Power and Smartenergy Group be consolidated within Edisun Power. The expanded Edisun Power is to be established as a global market leader in green energy solutions for data centers, power grids, and transportation.

In the future, Edisun Power plans to focus on all three high-growth compliance markets aimed at reducing CO2 emissions:

1. Renewable energy for data centers,

2. synthetic aviation fuels (eSAF) and other Power-to-X (PtX) applications, and

3. photovoltaic and wind energy with energy storage systems.

The merger requires the introduction of an opting out provision and a capital increase of up to CHF 440 million, which will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval. Should the opting out and the capital increase be approved, the Board of Directors further proposes a change of company name from Edisun Power to SMARTENERGY and a transfer of the registered office to Wollerau. For details regarding the Board of Directors’ proposals to the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

For more information

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

http://www.edisunpower.com/en/investors