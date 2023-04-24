Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting 2023



24-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, April 24, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Edisun Power Europe AG took place on Friday, April 21, 2023. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority. The General Meeting was attended by a total of 67 shareholders who, together with the independent proxy, represented 72.9% of the voting share capital.

Horst H. Mahmoudi (Chairman), Fulvio Micheletti, Reto Klotz, José-Luis Chorro López and Marc Klingelfuss were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a further term of office of one year.

The Annual General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.60 per share, which will be paid out on April 27, 2023.

The Board of Directors and the Management would like to thank the shareholders for their clear approval and for the expression of trust they have shown.

The minutes and the presentation of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Group's website.

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2024 in Zurich. Link to documents of General Meeting:

https://www.edisunpower.com/en/home-en/investors-en/annual-general-meeting

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group

As a listed European solar power producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power plants in various European countries. Edisun Power started its operations in this field as early as 1997 and has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has broad experience in the realization and purchase of both national and international projects, thanks in part to its strategic partnership with the Smartenergy Group. Currently, the company owns 39 solar power plants in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.

Edisun Power Europe Ltd., Universitätstrasse 51, 8006 Zurich

+41 44 266 61 20, www.edisunpower.com