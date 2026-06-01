Edisun Power Europe Aktie

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WKN DE: A0KFH3 / ISIN: CH0024736404

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01.06.2026 07:00:05

Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power shareholders are paving the way for the acquisition of SMARTENERGY Group AG’s business operations and the company’s rebranding as SMARTENERGY AG

Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Takeover
Edisun Power Europe AG: Edisun Power shareholders are paving the way for the acquisition of SMARTENERGY Group AG’s business operations and the company’s rebranding as SMARTENERGY AG

01-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, June 1st 2026

 

Edisun Power shareholders are paving the way for the acquisition of SMARTENERGY Group AG’s business operations and the company’s rebranding as SMARTENERGY AG

The Annual General Meeting of Edisun Power Europe AG took place on Friday, 29 May 2026. All motions put forward by the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority.

 

A total of 813,208 votes were cast at the Annual General Meeting, representing 71.18% of the voting share capital.

Horst H. Mahmoudi (Chairman), Fulvio Micheletti, Reto Klotz, José Luis Chorro López and Marc Klingelfuss were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a further one-year term, receiving between 94.25% and 96.22% of the votes in favour.

Following in-depth discussions, the shareholders resolved to incorporate the opting-out provision into the Articles of Association; in a separate vote, minority shareholders also approved the opting-out provision with 91.3% voting in favour. By approving the change of name and registered office (94.57% in favour) and authorising an ordinary capital increase (issuance of a maximum of 2,016,943 shares at an issue price of up to CHF 439,794,421.15, or CHF 218.05 per share, with 93.92% votes in favour), the shareholders paved the way for a merger of the business activities of Edisun Power Europe AG and SMARTENERGY Group AG. The expanded Edisun Power Europe AG is to be established as a global market leader in green energy solutions for data centers, power grids and transport, and will operate under the new name SMARTENERGY AG. 

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to forgo the payment of a dividend.

The Board of Directors and management would like to thank the shareholders for their strong support for the proposals and for the trust they have placed in the company. The next Annual General Meeting will take place on 14 May 2027 in Zurich.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Group’s website (https://www.edisunpower.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting).

 

For more information

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

http://www.edisunpower.com/en/investors

 

 

Edisun Power Group

As a listed European solar power producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power plants in various European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this field back in 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has extensive experience in the implementation and acquisition of both national and international projects. The company currently owns 32 solar power plants in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal. With a portfolio of projects totaling almost 1 GWp, the company is poised for significant growth, particularly through its “Renewables to AI” strategy.

 

Edisun Power Europe AG, Limmatquai 4, 8001 Zürich.    +41 44 266 61 20, www.edisunpower.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Limmatquai 4
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2336304

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2336304  01-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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