04.07.2022 22:10:23
Edisun Power Europe AG: Focus on proactive 'buy-and-sell' portfolio management
Zurich, July 4, 2022
Focus on proactive "buy-and-sell" portfolio management
Capital increase not being implemented at present
The Board of Directors of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. has decided not to implement the planned capital increase at present. This decision is linked to the recently adjusted strategy of proactive "buy-and-sell" portfolio management and the progress in its implementation. The Board of Directors believes that in the current environment particularly also in view of the energy policy situation in Europe an inflow of funds via project sales is considerably more attractive. The assessment of the situation by the Board of Directors concerning both the need for and scope of a capital increase in the second half of the year will be based on the progress of implementation of the new business model achieved by then.
Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com
Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of c. 940 MW.
This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares.
