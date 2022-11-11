|
Edisun Power Europe AG: New solar plant of 23 MW starts solar power production
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, November 11, 2022, 6 p.m.
New solar plant of 23 MW starts solar power production
The Edisun Power Group has connected another 23.4 MW plant in Portugal to the grid.
The connection of the plant "Betty" increases the total installed solar production capacity of Edisun Power to 107.1 MW. The additional annual electricity production is estimated at over 41000 MWh. More than 46000 solar modules were installed on an area comparable to 23 football fields. This corresponds to the average electricity consumption of over 9000 four-person households in Switzerland, assuming a consumption of 4500 KWh per household. The profitability of the new plant is comparable to the Mogadouro plant (49 MW). Even without feed-in tariffs, an EBITDA margin of over 80% is expected.
Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 39 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. The company is geared for significant growth with a secured portfolio of projects under development of more than 900 MW.
This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares.
