25.03.2022 07:00:23
Edisun Power Europe AG: Record results, electricity production and pipeline significantly expanded
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Record results, electricity production and pipeline significantly expanded
- Revenue up 38.8% to CHF 17.16 million (+37.3% in local currency)
- EBITDA up 49.9% to CHF 13.04 million
- Net profit up 36.9% to CHF 4.51 million
- Electricity production up 152.8% to 120'254 MWh
- PV pipeline significantly expanded by 783.6 MW to 940.6 MW
- Stable dividend of CHF 1.10/share proposed
- Proposal of the Board of Directors for an ordinary capital increase of up to CHF 150 million
- Extension of the business model and increase of the future dividend
The sharp fall in the electricity price mix resulted from the connection of the Mogadouro large-scale plant that is no longer able to benefit from subsidized compensation for electricity fed into the grid (feed-in tariffs).
Edisun Power benefited particularly in the second half of the year from the sharp rise in electricity prices and good weather conditions throughout Southern Europe. Total income from the plants in Spain increased by 17% and that of the Italian plant by 45%, the latter also thanks to a repowering of the entire solar plant. The Central European PV plants failed to replicate these positive results. Largely due to poorer weather, income fell by 11% in Switzerland, 7% in Germany and 1% in France.
Profitability at a new level
Depreciation increased to CHF 6.08 million due to the new large-scale plant (2020: CHF 4.45 million). A complete value adjustment had to be carried out on an existing plant in France due to a smoldering fire and security risks. The resulting suspension of electricity production and the depreciation of the remaining book value impaired the result by CHF 0.3 million. Furthermore, there was no repetition of the one-time positive effect of a reversal of valuation adjustments of CHF 0.6 million in the previous year.
Operating profit (EBIT) therefore rose somewhat less than EBITDA by 39.9% to CHF 6.72 million, with an EBIT margin of 39.2% (2020: CHF 4.80 million).
Net financing costs increased by 16% to CHF 1.2 million (2020: CHF 1.04 million). Edisun Power continued to benefit from interest-bearing project prepayments and a one-off interest payment due to the delay to the start of construction of plants in Portugal totaling CHF 2.2 million. This was offset by an expected increase in income taxes, which rose by more than 112.4% in the year under review to CHF 1.01 million (2020: CHF 0.48 million).
Net profit altogether increased by 36.9% to CHF 4.51 million (2020: CHF 3.29 million), which based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares corresponds to earnings per share of CHF 4.35 (2020: CHF 3.18).
With this annual result the Edisun Power Group has so far coped well with the challenging COVID-19 crisis, impressively underscoring the resilient character of its business model in the promising market of renewable energies.
Growth of balance sheet with new plants
Extension of the business model and increase of the future dividend
Outlook for the current year and share capital increase
By the middle of the year, Edisun Power expects the Betty large-scale plant in Portugal with 23.4 MW to be connected to the grid and the start of the construction of the Quinta da Seixa large-scale plant with 33.8 MW. As a result, the income from the electricity sales will significantly increase from the second half of 2022 onwards. As a note of cautious, the outlook for the year remains challenging: the geopolitical developments could lead to further solar module shortages, delays to construction and challenges for project financing.
In order to finance its growth, the Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting a significant ordinary share capital increase of up to CHF 150 million through the issue of a maximum of 1'200'000 new shares with a nominal value of CHF 30 per share. Further details will be communicated in due course.
Dividend proposal
Scheduled General Meeting of Shareholders
Edisun Power's 2021 Annual Report is available on the Group's website at
For more information
Edisun Power Group
