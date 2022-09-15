EDJX Drives Toward Vision Zero at ITS World Congress 2022

EDJX CEO Benjamin Thomas to explore practical solutions to achieve "safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all" during a panel discussion at the conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDJX, the pioneer in decentralized global serverless edge computing, today announced that it will be participating in a panel discussion on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) at ITS World Congress 2022 , to be held September 18-22, 2022 at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The EDJX Platform allows developers to build instantly global, powerful applications.

The ITS community fosters transformations in technology that drive to achieve worldwide Vision Zero . Given the rise of crashes involving all types of road users and the development of new, soft mobilities, there has been a proliferation of new technologies and evolving data sources and infrastructures for road planning and management for maximum mobility and safety. Much of this tech is theoretical and research oriented. Practical applications are needed to allow for improved decision-making.

EDJX's CEO Benjamin Thomas will be speaking on a panel titled " Emerging Technologies, Digital Infrastructure and Evolving Data Sources: Driving Toward Vision Zero '' on Wednesday, September 21st from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM Pacific Time. Thomas will be joined by prestigious industry panelists Erik Dietz , Chief Operating Officer of DDi & RoadBotics, Michelin; Laurie Berman , Retired Caltrans Director; Owner, Laurie Berman Consulting, LLC; Trey Tillander , Executive Director of Transportation Technology, Florida Department of Transportation; Gareth Evans , VP of Sales, Public Sector, Wejo; Jeffrey DeCoux , Chairman of the Autonomy Institute; Anita Vandervalk, PE, PMP , Vice President, Iteris, Inc., will be moderating the panel. The panel will occur in person in Room 405 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

This session will feature transformative solutions and use cases on the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive road safety that combines technology and data to provide proven results in saving lives. Panel speakers will highlight solutions that combine hardware, software, technology, and data to achieve Vision Zero. Each panelist will provide an overview of working use cases followed by a discussion regarding strategies and solutions for how ITS is leveraged now and, in the future, to benefit the traveling public's safety.

EDJX - Onboarding Developers

EDJX enables the edge to be everywhere, championing computing that is ubiquitous, like electricity, to power billions of connected devices. EDJX brings compute, network and storage services close to the developer, making it easy to write, deploy and execute applications without paying for servers and maintaining infrastructure. The EDJX Platform allows developers to build instantly global, powerful applications. The developer's C++ or Rust code gets compiled into WebAssembly; more languages will be offered soon.

Call to Action

Register online to attend this year's ITS World Congress and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter for key conference takeaways.

About EDJX

EDJX is an intelligent Edge OS and computing platform that makes it easy to write, deploy, and execute applications using serverless computing to increase responsiveness and security. EDJX's edge mesh network of micro-compute and storage nodes minimizes latency, eliminates expensive backhauling of data, accelerates content delivery, and rapidly deploys IoT sensors at the far edge. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications, including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. Visit EDJX and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter.

