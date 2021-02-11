Edmund Optics® announces the appointment of Robert Edmund as a SPIE Fellow.

BARRINGTON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, announced today the appointment of Robert Edmund as a SPIE Fellow.

Every year, SPIE Members are promoted to Fellows of the Society. Per SPIE, Fellows are "Members of distinction who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging." These members are also esteemed for their technical accomplishments and for their service to the general optics community and SPIE.

Robert has over 50 years of professional contribution in the field of optics and photonics. He has been the CEO of Edmund Optics since 1997 and Chairman of the Board of the company since 1998. Many people credit Edmund Scientific (now EO) with sparking their initial interest in optics or optical technology and Robert is committed to educating the next generation of engineers. In 2011, he dedicated the Edmund Scientific Division to outreach and now the program teaches thousands of students about optics annually. In addition, Robert has lobbied on the Hill in support of optics for more than 30 years. He is also very involved with the University of Arizona, offering two dedicated scholarships each year to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing careers in optics.

"I am very proud of my father for this well-deserved recognition in our industry and for his lifelong dedication to the field of optics," said Marisa Edmund. "His commitment to innovating the world through optics is an inspiration to us all."

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

