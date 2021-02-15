Edmund Optics Inc. Opens New Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, AZ; Increases Domestic Manufacturing and Design Capabilities

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, announced today that it has opened a new Assembly and Advanced Design Facility in Tucson, AZ, the second Edmund Optics location in the state. This 21,225 sq. ft state-of-the-art facility will support advanced design efforts and high-volume manufacturing services, including cleanroom assembly and incoming inspection with numerous testing capabilities such as MTF, straylight, thermal cycle, shock, and vibration.

Customers will now have access to more sophisticated commercial and ITAR compliant offerings at a regional location on the West Coast, in addition to other Edmund Optics facilities, domestically and internationally. "We are pleased to be able to now provide additional design and assembly services for our customer's most demanding and complex applications," says Greg Hollows, Vice President of Edmund Optics' Imaging Business Unit.

In addition, new technology jobs will be created in Tucson. "This new facility will allow Edmund Optics to build a larger collaborative partnership with Arizona Optics Initiative (AOI) and the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC)," said Robert Edmund, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "It solidifies our commitment to Tucson and AZTC Optics Valley initiatives." This facility has already hired six new engineers and plans to add additional technical and skilled assembly talent over the course of this year.

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

