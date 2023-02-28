Edmunds launches battery insights to improve transparency for used-EV car shoppers

Edmunds becomes first national car shopping resource to provide EV battery data, powered by Recurrent, addressing major consumer pain points as EV adoption rises

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the launch of electric vehicle (EV) battery insights to its website to help used-vehicle shoppers make better informed purchase decisions. Through a data integration with Recurrent , a battery range and EV analytics company, Edmunds is the first online car shopping resource with vehicle listings across the country to offer this valuable intelligence about the health and range of used EV batteries at the VIN level.

Edmunds experts note that this offering is well-timed given record growth in the EV market: According to Edmunds data, EV market share for new vehicles rose to 5.1% in 2022, up from 2.6% in 2021.

"As more and more consumers consider a used EV for their next vehicle purchase, range anxiety continues to be top of mind. The battery insights offered by Recurrent brings even more transparency to help ease this anxiety among used-car shoppers on Edmunds," said Greg Shaffer, Edmunds' vice president of product innovation. "Combined with the insights that car shoppers gain from our test team's real-world EV range and efficiency scores for new vehicles , Edmunds continues to deliver on its promise to empower all consumers with the best digital car shopping experience."

Since an electric vehicle's range will fluctuate over time based on battery age and use, Shaffer notes that the integration of EV battery data from Recurrent solves a critical EV shopping pain point by providing consumers an easily digestible view of the vehicle's Estimated Range. Featured prominently on Edmunds' used EV inventory listings and within tens of thousands of used vehicle listings pages, Estimated Range is Recurrent's prediction of the distance a vehicle can travel on a full charge, based on vehicle-specific inputs and the daily analysis of thousands of vehicles in similar model classes.

In addition to vehicle range details, a Recurrent Report — available for free within individual vehicle listings pages — provides added battery insights and data, such as:

Battery Range Score: Offering a comparison of the vehicle's current estimated range to what was typical for the vehicle when new, based on the analysis of thousands of similar vehicles. For example, a Range Score of 97 means that the vehicle is expected to carry 97% of its original range.

Offering a comparison of the vehicle's current estimated range to what was typical for the vehicle when new, based on the analysis of thousands of similar vehicles. For example, a Range Score of 97 means that the vehicle is expected to carry 97% of its original range. Weather-specific range predictions based on location and climate: By updating the ZIP code, shoppers are presented with a vehicle's likely range in the typical weather of that region.

"Edmunds has been a trusted name in the auto retail industry for decades, so this is a natural fit to bring even more data and insights to their world-class suite of car shopping resources," said Scott Case, CEO at Recurrent. "We're thrilled by the initial feedback we've received from Edmunds' informed shoppers about the added value this integration has brought in their pursuit of the right vehicle."

Shoppers can start their used EV search and take advantage of the new EV battery data and insights on Edmunds here . They can also find tax credits, incentives and rebates that may apply to their purchase or lease of an EV here .

More About Recurrent's Range Score

Recurrent's Range Score is generated by combining each vehicle's history and battery data, and comparing it to thousands of other cars in the Recurrent database. The team of battery scientists at Recurrent has developed an algorithm to provide battery performance and range predictions after studying more than 200 million real-world miles across all 50 states and over 50 popular vehicle makes and models.

