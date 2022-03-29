eDreams ODIGEO to expand its global workforce by +50% to further fuel its growth as a subscription business

BARCELONA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO ("The Company"), Europe's largest online travel company, the largest in terms of flights globally outside of China and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses, today announced that it plans to grow its global workforce by 50% by the fiscal year 2025.

The new hires will strengthen eDreams ODIGEO's tech, product and innovation teams to enable the business to further develop its proprietary technology platform and its wide range of travel products and services. The majority of new positions will be based in the tech hub locations that the Company operates across Europe. The first phase of this 3-year long hiring campaign will launch this year, when the Company plans to fill 200 vacancies, notably in its new tech hubs in Porto and Milan as well as in its Barcelona, Madrid and Budapest offices.

The announcement, which represents the largest-ever talent recruitment drive at eDreams ODIGEO, comes as the Company is successfully transitioning from a transaction-based model into a subscription business. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the business has grown its flight market to 37% (+6pp) and has consistently outperformed the wider industry, with its trading exceeding pre-COVID levels by +30% in February.

In the last twelve months alone, 'Prime', eDreams ODIGEO's travel subscription programme, grew by +182% and topped 2.4 million members. Based on the ongoing success of Prime, the Company expects that 66% of its total bookings will be made by subscribers as early as 2025, when it plans to have reached 7.25 million 'Prime' members. The investment in new tech and product roles will support the continued improvement of the Prime platform as well as its geographical expansion and the development of new product features.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are on an exciting journey that is transforming our business and reinventing the travel experience for consumers. We are very proud of the excellent results that all 'eDOers', our team members, have achieved over the past years and are now thrilled to launch our next phase of growth as a subscription-led business. The new hires will bolster our capacity to innovate and develop new products and services for travellers, with a special focus on further expanding our winning travel subscription proposition 'Prime'. To maintain our strong growth, we are looking for the best and brightest international talent to join us and help us continue disrupting the market and driving tech innovation in the e-commerce sector".

eDreams ODIGEO employs people from 46 nationalities and operates in an industry-first hybrid, flexible working system aimed at driving further flexibility and employee creativity in a post-pandemic environment.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 45 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 660 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 2.4 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

