Edson Introduces New Compact Case Packer for the Away-From-Home Towel and Tissue Industry

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edson, a product brand of ProMach, introduces at Pack Expo, September 23-25, Las Vegas Convention Center, the new 3600C compact case packer designed specifically for the price and size requirements of the away-from-home towel and tissue industry. The 15 cases-per-minute 3600C case packer offers an exceptional price to performance ratio by leveraging advanced systems found on the industry leading Edson 3600 case packing platform that have proven themselves in hundreds of installations. Booth #C-3027

Similar to other 3600 platform case packers – the 20 cases-per-minute 3600 for the retail market and the 26 cases-per-minute 3600HS for e-commerce customers – the 3600C is an all-in-one case packer featuring integrated case erector, product collator, and case sealer. The 3600C packs rolled tissue, facial tissue, hand towel, and folded napkins for away-from-home industrial and commercial customers. It can also be used to pack cases of diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Optional touch-of-a-button servo systems precisely implement format changes in as little as 15 minutes, which improves overall equipment effectiveness for throughput and uptime. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags on all change parts lower the risk of machine damage as the machine will not operate if there is a mismatch between case recipe and change part. Early tucking of minor case flaps accelerates product capture and delivers greater stability and control of product and case. For improved ease of use, the 3600C features a 10-inch Allen-Bradley color touch screen HMI. To deliver the utmost in flexibility, these units can pack RSCs and HSCs as small as 12"L x 8"W x 7 ½"D and as large as 28"L x 24"W x 24"D.

Interactive video displays featuring 3D modeling allows Pack Expo attendees to explore system details of the 3600C, 3600, and 3600HS. For more information on the 3600C and other 3600 platform case packers, call 800-493-3766 and write to Edson.Sales@promachbuilt.com.

About Edson

Tissue converting companies across the globe know Edson for their high-performance case and tray packing systems, including high-speed horizontal case packing, product handling, and top-load robotic solutions. Respected for their performance and reliability, many Edson machines from the 1970's are still in service today. As part of the ProMach End of Line business line, Edson helps our packaging customers protect and grow the reputation and trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Edson at http://www.Edson.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding, and end of line. ProMach also provides Performance Services, including integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and China. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com.

SOURCE Edson