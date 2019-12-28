EDT Partners acquires COPUBLICA Education and widens its reach of the education and training industries

MADRID, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDT Partners (EDT) announces the acquisition of Danish-based consultancy firm COPUBLICA Education to continue its mission to help improve education through the effective use of innovation and technology.

EDT Partners is a global, purpose-driven consulting firm dedicated to the business of education. EDT helps edtech firms, publishers, NGOs, universities, and governments accelerate innovation pipelines, grow sustainably into new territories and consolidate plans for organic and inorganic expansion. With this acquisition, EDT is uniquely positioned to help even more stakeholders in markets worldwide.

EDT Partners and COPUBLICA Education share very similar values and missions. They have jointly been collaborating with hundreds of edtech providers, governments, publishers, universities, NGOs, and civic organizations over the past two years.

According to Pablo Langa, Founder and Managing Partner at EDT, "this is a natural next step in our relationship with COPUBLICA Education. We have successfully worked side-by-side for the last two years. This integration will allow us to become even more effective by leveraging a unique, world-class back-office backbone while multiplying our combined insights and reach".

The opportunity at the intersection of pedagogy, skills, technology, and business remains great. Especially at a time when agile, blended and online offerings have been normalized in the public and private sectors.

Brian Baptista, COPUBLICA Education's CEO "Since its founding year of 2017, COPUBLICA Education has had great traction. It has been three years of exceeding our profit expectations, and we tripled our revenue in this financial year compared to 2018. But when EDT Partners approached us with an offer, our conclusion was that EDT Partners could push our successful company even further"

Throughout 2020, EDT will endeavor to expand its thought-leadership activities in its core digital strategy and global competitiveness practices. Besides, the firm intends to offer new services to public and private education organizations in the area of impact and sustainable education efforts in close alignment with the 17 SDGs.

