Educate 360 Acquires Velopi LTD

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Educate 360, parent company of brands such as Project Management Academy, announced that they have acquired Velopi LTD, a leading provider of project management training and consultancy services in Europe. Velopi will continue to serve its customer base with a broader mix of courses and increased delivery capability from Educate 360. The partnership will provide Educate 360 with more reach into the European market and the ability to continue and expand upon Velopi's existing business relationships.

The CEO of Educate 360, Jason Cassidy, shared his thoughts on the acquisition: "We feel that Velopi provides Educate 360 with the ideal platform for further global expansion in Europe given its strong customer relationship and its reputation in Ireland and beyond for high quality project management training and consulting. We know this combination will allow us to help Educate 360's customers who are looking for increasingly global solutions and Velopi's customers who may be looking for a broader set of offerings from a trusted provider. Seamus and I know we share similar approaches to serving the customer."

Seamus Collins, CEO of Velopi, said, "The Educate 360 team shares our commitment to enhancing the capability of the people that attend our Project Management courses and is the ideal partner for the next phase of Velopi's growth. Our expertise in Project Management training design and delivery is an exciting complement to Educate360's wider curriculum offering and will offer immediate solutions and benefit to our growing international customer base. We are thrilled to partner with Jason and the Educate360 team as together we serve an expanded, global customer base with world-class training products."

In an increasingly agile and technology-driven environment, Educate 360's mission is to increase organizational effectiveness by developing the skills of those who work in it. Based in Boston, Educate 360, through its brands such as Project Management Academy, Watermark Learning, AgileUp, and Pierian Data, helps companies improve efficiency, increase cross-functional alignment, and drive results. Educate 360 prides itself on designing training, coaching, and consulting solutions that deliver results and help support organizations' ability to attract and retain high-quality talent through the highest-quality professional development opportunities.

Velopi has built up an enviable reputation among both the Irish indigenous and the multinational sectors for its engaging and effective project management training courses and consultancy. Headquartered in Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland, Velopi's training courses are designed to support project managers from their first ventures into the area through to professional accreditation. These courses enhance the capability of the people who attend, ensure that the methodology in use is best in class and incorporates the latest thinking in project management practice. The benefits accruing from this investment include more effective and consistent realization of organizational strategy.

