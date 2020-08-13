Education Advanced, Inc. Ranks No. 2618 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today ranked Education Advanced, Inc., creator of TestHound® and Cardonex®, No. 2618 on its 39th annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Education Advanced, Inc. earned this prestigious recognition for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 155 percent.

"We are honored to be recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list," said Dr. Eli Crow, founder and CEO of Education Advanced. "Our driving objective has always been to provide meaningful value to education leaders and the students they serve. We are thrilled to serve hundreds of districts, thousands of schools, and millions of students across the nation. It's exciting to see the growth associated with consistently adding new clients while simultaneously maintaining an annual churn rate below 1%."

The annual Inc. 5000 ranks privately owned companies by three-year revenue growth, comparing 2016 to 2019 in this year's list. Qualifying companies must have earned a minimum of $2M in revenue in 2019. Past honorees on the Inc. 5000 include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known companies.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Education Advanced again achieved record-breaking growth in the first half of 2020 and expects to further accelerate growth in the coming years by increasing market penetration and by launching a variety of SaaS tools to help K-12 schools and districts operate more efficiently. For more information on current products powered by Education Advanced, please visit www.educationadvanced.com.

About Education Advanced Inc. (EAI)

Education Advanced is a privately held company supporting K-12 education by providing operations tools that enable administrators to be more efficient, allowing them to spend valuable time and resources on exceeding student needs. EAI's current product offering includes TestHound®, the industry's No. 1 test coordination software, and Cardonex®, a patented master scheduling and staffing technology that significantly enhances student access to desired courses.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

