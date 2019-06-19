Education in Orthodontics is Discussed on "Information Matrix" with Host Laurence Fishburne

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurence Fishburne, the critically acclaimed actor and host of "Information Matrix", will introduce a new informative segment discussing the advances in orthodontics education in an upcoming segment of the show. The episode will provide viewers with an in-depth look at education in orthodontics and advances in the field.

There are constantly changes and technological advances in orthodontics. And, because the field is always advancing, students must keep up. Orthodontic treatments are becoming more affordable to provide, with shorter durations and at lower cost to the consumer. Besides the program reviewing the price of these procedures, orthodontic treatments can now be provided using removable or fixed orthodontic appliances, with current options being more aesthetically pleasing than those of years past.

The program will discuss these advances on the show, and demonstrate how orthodontists, both students and those currently practicing, strive to keep abreast of the changes.

"Information Matrix" is an award-winning series that has earned accolades from critics and audiences around the world. The series provides viewers with high-quality, educational content.

SOURCE Information Matrix with Laurence Fishburne