22.12.2020 14:07:00

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) Offers New Promotion

BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERI is offering a new promotion to show its gratitude to its customers and to the entire therapy community. Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, special educators, and assistants are encouraged to use the code "HOPE2020" to receive a $30 discount on their live webinar registration. This code is good through January 4, 2021.

Relevant Continuing Education for Therapists by Therapists

ERI continues to add new topics and speakers to its expansive catalogue of continuing education courses for PTs, OTs, SLPs, Special Educators and more. The new webinars are live streamed during a variety of convenient times including weekends and evenings and provide therapists the opportunity to learn from home.  Each webinar is taught by world-renowned faculty members who are experts in their fields of practice, and provide the same exceptional teachings that therapists have come to expect from ERI.

A recent webinar participant and physical therapist from Pennsylvania, said of the virtual class, "Love the webinar format. Makes it very convenient for those with limited funds to travel to a course. I feel it was just as valuable as an in person course. Hope this option continues post pandemic."

ERI's list of live webinars is located on the company's website with new courses being added weekly. Faculty members include Dr. Kay Toomey, Mary Massery, Dr. Richard Clendaniel, Anne Buckley-Reen, Liesa Ritchie-Persaud, Jessica Minehan, and many more.

About Education Resources, Inc.
Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. For more information, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com, or call 800-487-6530.

CONTACT: Alyson Loria
aloria@educationresourcesinc.com
800-487-6530

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/education-resources-inc-eri-offers-new-promotion-301197295.html

SOURCE Education Resources, Inc.

