01.10.2019 09:07:00
Education Resources, Inc. To Offer New Online Sessions "Therapies In The School Conference 6"
Occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, and other school-based professionals can access popular continuing education sessions online
BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is offering a new online series "Therapies in the School Conference 6," taught by nationally acclaimed experts including Anne Buckley Reen, Sue Cecere, Judith Kimball, and Kim Wiggins. The online series, which benefits physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, assistants, and special educators combines case studies, demonstrations, extensive directed lab practice, and lecture. Participants will teach evidence-based techniques for improving outcomes for students with sensory, motor, behavior, and learning challenges. Registration is open at https://www.educationresourcesinc.com/courses/2019-05-17/therapies-in-the-school-online-conference-6/ , or by calling ERI at 800-487-6530.
Course sessions include:
- The Preschooler Who Isn't Keeping Up
- Using Evidence to Support Your Recommendations: Service Delivery, Dosing, IEPs
- School Based Therapy 101: Building Blocks for Success
- Praxis is More Than Coordination
- Applying Motor Learning, Motor Control and Neuroplasticity to Evidence-Based School Practice
- And more…
"Excellent conference! I am a new PT in the school setting. Gave me great strategies for connecting with all of my kids (pre-school through high school). Thanks!" said E. Welch, Physical Therapist.
The series' online format offers practitioners a flexible format to extend learning and expertise. Course participants can register for the entire online course series or individual sessions.
Discounted pricing is available for groups of colleagues, friends, and school districts to use these sessions for professional development (PD) days.
Course participants may access the on-demand sessions for an entire year to hone their skills and sharpen their decision-making at their convenience. Participants will receive access to downloadable handouts and up to 22 contact hours (CEUs).
About Education Resources, Inc.
Celebrating 30 years of life-changing learning, ERI provides courses that remind you why you became a therapist. And why you love what you do. Learn skills you'll use right away through hands-on learning, both live and online. It's about improving outcomes – by improving patient and student care. We strive to be your Preferred Provider – your go-to source for all your continuing education needs.
To learn more about ERI, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com
Media Contact:
Alyson Loria
info@educationresourcesinc.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457316/Education_Resources_Inc.jpg
