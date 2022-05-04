EducationDynamics Announces 2022 Minority First Generation Scholarship

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, the industry leader in helping colleges and universities bridge the gap between higher education and career-focused adult students, has announced their 2022 Minority First Generation scholarship aimed at helping underrepresented students pursue higher education. This is the second year EducationDynamics is sponsoring the scholarship. The Minority First Generation Scholarship Contest awards one student with a $10,000 scholarship towards their academic goals. The winner will be chosen based on their submission of a 500-word or less essay about a unique challenge they are facing as a student.

The company's CEO, Bruce Douglas, noted, "At EducationDynamics, our mission is to expand opportunity through education. We strongly believe that higher education is a pathway to a better life. This is particularly true for first-generation students. We're thrilled to help enable first-generation students accomplish their educational goals and share with us some of the unique experiences they've faced during their journey as students."

The scholarship is free to enter and is open to all minority applicants who are the first in their families to go to college, are at least 17 years of age, and are pursuing an associate's or bachelor's degree at an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning or are pursuing a certificate program.

The deadline to submit an application for this scholarship is July 30th, 2022, and a winner will be selected on or about September 15th, 2022.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals through the company's unique ability to find the highest quality adult student prospects. As the trusted partner to more than 900 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com

