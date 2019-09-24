Educator Uses Theater and Dance to Improve Science and Math Learning Outcomes

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While classrooms everywhere teach core academic concepts and many schools have classes to teach dance or theater, schools never consider combining the two. Additionally, in an era in which school budgets are being cut, art, music and dance are often the first subjects to be eliminated from the curriculum altogether. In a new interview with CMRubinWorld founder C.M. Rubin, Timothy Weinstein, a STEAM (STEM + Art Education) teacher at Turner Intermediate School (Wilkinsburg Borough School District, Pennsylvania), says schools are making a big mistake since "utilizing a kinesthetic approach" allows for more creativity and student engagement, and this can be a game changer in STEM learning outcomes.

Weinstein's story began a few summers ago when he took part in an arts integration workshop. During the program, a theater workshop focused on teaching kids the value of empathy. Weinstein realized that he could expand the strategy to other subjects, especially the STEM subjects. In his school, many students still struggle with both academic challenges and behavioral issues, which is why incorporating art into the curriculum is paramount. "Learning core academic concepts through dance and theater taps into many students' urges to move around. This approach allows for creativity, something that traditional curriculum stifles." says Weinstein.

Timothy Weinstein is a STEAM (STEM + Art Education) teacher at Turner Intermediate School (Wilkinsburg Borough School District, Pennsylvania) who focuses on integrating arts into academic subjects within school curriculum.

