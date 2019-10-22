EduLab Capital Partners Expands Investment and Operations Team to Support Global Portfolio

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EduLab Capital Partners, a global seed stage venture capital fund, today announced two investment professional hires. Edwin Derecho joined as Chief Financial Officer and Dahler Battle joined as Senior Associate. Both will be based out of EduLab Capital Partners' offices in Boston, Mass.

Derecho brings nearly three decades of investment and operational experience to EduLab Capital Partners. Previously, he served in senior financial positions for multinational corporations and entrepreneurial firms, including Manager of International Treasury for RCA, VP in Mergers & Acquisitions at Citibank, Director of Capital Markets for PepsiCo, Inc., VP & Treasurer at Sunbeam Corporation and Office Depot, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Furniture.com, Spencer Technologies and Celebrity Series of Boston. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a B.A. in Economics and Communication from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Battle comes to EduLab Capital Partners with a deep international and sector-focused investment background. Before working at EduLab, Battle served as an Associate at Village Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in ventures solving major global challenges in education, agriculture, fintech, healthcare and sustainability. He graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Economics and Foreign Affairs.

Liam Pisano, Managing Partner of EduLab Capital Partners, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Edwin and Dahler to the team. Edwin is an experienced operator and CFO with a strong base of experience within multiple industries. He will provide vital financial support for our portfolio companies. Dahler comes to us with both learning technology investment and portfolio management experience within an international platform, which will be key to our sourcing and investing activity. Given EduLab's deep domain expertise and commitment to building companies, both of their roles will be impactful and accretive to our efforts."

Over the course of 2019, EduLab Capital Partners global investment platform has made six seed stage investments, which are spread across the United States, Asia and Europe.

About EduLab Capital Partners

EduLab Capital Partners is a seed-stage venture capital firm focused exclusively on the education market, investing in business models that transcend the traditional education landscape. The Company's Boston- and Tokyo-based team provides foundational support to entrepreneurs to help expand their customer base, make key early-stage hires, and raise additional capital for profitable and sustainable growth. EduLab's education market savvy and artificial intelligence expertise provide unique leverage points for its investments, while the Company's network of global partnerships and distribution channels provide its portfolio companies with the depth and reach to quickly accelerate product integration and impact.

