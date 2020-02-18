Edward Jones Named One of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 21st time, Edward Jones is named one of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine. Edward Jones took the No. 7 spot on the prestigious list, the 16th year the firm has ranked in the top 10.

Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations across the US. The firm evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees' feedback. Workplaces are recognized for including all employees, regardless of their role in the organization.

"It's critical that we foster an associate workplace experience – like the experience we create for our clients – of feeling understood, informed, secure and in control in their professional lives," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "As managing partner, it is my role to create an environment that unlocks the potential of our associates and creates a sense of belonging for all. We attract, hire and retain many talented people with diverse perspectives, and this cultivates an environment of openness, creativity, innovation and trust. It is humbling to be recognized for our leadership, continuous learning and providing a sense of belonging for all as we seek to create an exceptional client and associate experience."

The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine based on employee feedback. Edward Jones also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials, Parents, and in the Financial Services and Insurance industry by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE in 2019.

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work for All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

