Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $307.1 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $406.4 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $402.0 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $1.53 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $307.1 Mln. vs. $406.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.61 Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $5.9 to $6.1 Bln

