Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $307.5 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $291.1 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $459.4 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.715 billion from $1.553 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $307.5 Mln. vs. $291.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.715 Bln vs. $1.553 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.97 To $ 3.05 Full year revenue guidance: 10 % To 11 %