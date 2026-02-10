Edwards Lifesciences Aktie

WKN: 936853 / ISIN: US28176E1082

10.02.2026 22:44:02

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $91.2 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $385.6 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $337.9 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.56 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.2 Mln. vs. $385.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.56 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.70 To $ 0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.55 B To $ 1.63 B

2026 Outlook : sales growth rate guidance of 8 to 10% EPS guidance of $2.90 to $3.05

