Edwards Lifesciences' Every Heartbeat Matters Philanthropic Initiative Expanding To Reach More Patients

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, today announced a new goal for its philanthropic initiative, Every Heartbeat Matters (EHM): to improve the lives of 2.5 million additional underserved structural heart and critical care patients by the end of 2025.

Since launching in 2014 as the centerpiece of Edwards' philanthropy, the EHM community of more than 60 charitable partners has educated, screened and treated more than 1.7 million underserved people, surpassing the initial goal of 1 million by 2020. Based on the accumulated knowledge and experience over the past six years on how to have the greatest impact on patients, Edwards is launching its next phase of EHM that aims to:

Broaden the initiative's focus from heart valve disease to all structural heart diseases and critical care support;

Impact each stage of the patient journey, from detection to treatment, with an additional emphasis on recovery; and

Establish an enhanced product donation program that provides EHM partners with access to donated Edwards products to provide humanitarian treatment for underserved patients outside the U.S.

Globally, there are millions of structural heart and critical care patients who face socioeconomic disparities that limit awareness and access to care. With the strength and support of the EHM partner community, the initiative aims to make a difference for patients facing these challenges.

"The global impact that Every Heartbeat Matters has created over the past six years to help underserved people was possible because of the dedication of our charitable partners and employees," said Amanda Fowler, executive director, Edwards Lifesciences Foundation. "We are committed to doing even more with the next phase of EHM and are particularly excited about our enhanced product donation program, which is a direct response to the feedback from our dedicated partners."

"By focusing on patients who may face barriers to care, the Every Heartbeat Matters initiative has addressed a void in the field by bringing together non-profit organizations around the world to build a global humanitarian community that has helped save lives," said Josie Everett, executive director, Heart to Heart Global Cardiac Care. "The direct impact to the underserved global community has been data driven, outcomes focused, and meaningful."

Since EHM launched in 2014, more than 1.7 million underserved people in 46 countries have been impacted, including 8,700 hearts treated and 164,900 hearts screened by humanitarian care. Additionally, more than 38,000 clinicians have received education to elevate heart valve care for underserved patients. Through EHM's more than 60 charitable partners, Edwards has donated over $30 million in charitable giving towards this cause. More on EHM and our charitable partners can be found at www.everyheartbeatmatters.org.

Request for Proposals

Edwards Lifesciences Foundation will soon be accepting requests for funding from non-profit organizations to partner on programs for its Every Heartbeat Matters initiative or those that strengthen the communities where Edwards employees live and work. The foundation's 2020 grant cycle is open May 11 to June 26. A complete listing of all grants issued is available at edwards.com/corporategiving .

Visit the Edwards Lifesciences YouTube channel to learn more about the impact of global giving and the journey of several patients who were supported by Edwards Foundation and received transformative care.

About Edwards Lifesciences and Edwards Lifesciences Foundation

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader of patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

In 2004, the company established what is now Edwards Lifesciences Foundation. The foundation focuses on supporting underserved patients, as well as strengthening the communities in which Edwards employees live and work. Since its inception, the foundation has gifted more than $70 million to non-profit organizations. Additional information can be found at edwards.com/CorporateGiving .

