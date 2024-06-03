|
03.06.2024 13:25:00
Edwards Lifesciences to get $4.2 billion in cash for sale of critical-care group
Edwards said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale of the business to fund investments for growth, such as in technologies for aortic, mitral, tricuspid and pulmonic patients; and therapeutic areas for interventional heart failure.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!