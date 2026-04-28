CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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28.04.2026 08:00:43
EE couldn’t change pricey broadband and TV deal after my husband died
It cheerily addressed letters to my late spouse, and threatened penalties if he terminated his contractAfter my husband died suddenly, I discovered he had been paying £171 a month for our EE broadband and TV contract. EE initially offered me a monthly deal at £44.99 on the phone.There followed two letters, one day apart, cheerily addressed to my late husband. The first stated that he would have to pay £1,007 to terminate his contract; the second giving a termination fee of £520. The letters told him he could take the contract with him when he moved house. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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