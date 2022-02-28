EECU Members Gain Enhanced Banking Tools with NCR Software

When Fort Worth, Texas-based EECU sought to improve digital banking for its members, it partnered with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider. EECU selected NCR ATM as a Service to manage and modernize its ATM fleet, complementing its existing NCR Digital Banking solutions.

NCR’s as a Service solution allows the credit union to transfer complete operational management of its self-service channel, including compliance, security, solution support and management. The solution delivers extended ATM availability and uptime, quicker deployment of new features, round-the-clock support services and, ultimately, an enhanced member experience.

EECU, a credit union with more than $3.3 billion in assets, has been serving the greater Fort Worth area for nearly 90 years and is dedicated to providing its members a better way of banking. With additional software and services from NCR, the credit union expands the relationship, bringing new capabilities to members. This expansion also builds on a history of collaboration between NCR and EECU that started with membership in NCR's Allpoint network of 55,000 ATMs globally.

"Broadening our relationship with NCR will transform our self-service channel and extend a wide range of new benefits to our members,” said Matt Kaudy, Chief Retail and Marketing Officer for EECU. "With NCR ATM as a Service, we can simplify and modernize our self-service channel, freeing our employees to focus more time on member relationships and growth-focused activities.”

EECU has enjoyed a longtime partnership with NCR, delivering an intuitive digital banking experience for retail members with enhanced marketing and customization tools to effectively engage with members at relevant times.

The credit union is now launching business banking on the same platform to provide a consistent, compelling experience across channels while boosting efficiencies. "By adding NCR’s business banking solution, we’ll be able to empower our business members with the digital technology and tools they need to grow and manage their operations with confidence,” said Kaudy.

"EECU has been delivering superior banking services to their community for decades, and we’re proud to partner with them as they look to enhance and expand their offerings,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. "As customers increasingly look for convenience, modern self-service solutions, whether digital or physical, are vital to enabling financial institutions to empower members to bank how, when and where they want. We’re delighted EECU has chosen to expand its partnership with NCR to run its ATM channel and drive its digital banking experience.”

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

