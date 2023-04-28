|
EEII AG: Annual Results 2022
EEII AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: EEII AG 2022 Annual Results
Zug, April 28, 2023
EEII AG publishes annual result 2022
EEII reports a loss of CHF 6,581,749 (2021: profit of CHF 2,383,589) for the year 2022. This negative result is largely due to a depreciation of EEII's last remaining investment, PJSC Gazprom, Russia. In accordance with IFRS accounting standards applicable to EEII AG as an investment company, this position was valued at a discount of 99% on the stock market price as of the reporting date of the 2022 financial statements, based on the fact that it could not be determined with sufficient certainty whether in the current political environment (sanctions by the West against Russia coupled with counter-sanctions, decrees or administrative decisions in Russia, or the interpretation thereof by the relevant banks, respectively), a delivery, sale or transfer of the shares and/or of any sales proceeds would have been possible, and at what price (see also our ad hoc announcement of April 20, 2023 on the adjustment of the NAV).
The operating costs of the company, on the other hand, fell to CHF 348,803 (2021: 416,808) or
Acquisition of the majority of shares and outlook
As communicated to the public in our ad-hoc announcement of December 23, 2022, all shares of EEII AG held by Gehold SA have been sold to SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA.
The shareholders of EEII AG will be informed on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting of June 5, 2023, about the strategic and personnel changes planned as a consequence of the change of our anchor shareholder. For this, we also refer to the invitation to the General Meeting which will be published in due time in the SHAB and on www.eeii.ch.
The complete Annual Report 2022 and further information are available on the website www.eeii.ch; a copy will be sent to shareholders in writing upon request.
For further information please contact:
Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of the Board of Directors (+ 41 41 723 1040).
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|
