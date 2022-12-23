EEII AG: Change in shareholder structure

23.12.2022 18:10:02

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Change in shareholder structure

Zug, December 23, 2022

 

EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure

 

As per December 22, 2022, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold), the main shareholder of EEII AG, and SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, Geneva (Sebrina), have signed an agreement regarding the sale of Geholds entire participation in EEII AG (92.41% of the total capital and voting rights) to Sebrina. Sebrina is a holding company domiciled in Geneva with several participations. Closing will take place by January 31, 2023, the latest.

Marcus H. Bühler, CEO of EEII, said: «We are delighted that Sebrina steps in as our new core investor, which will shift our focus closer to Switzerland. With their expertise and existing network mainly in the domestic fuel market, we look forward to establishing EEII as an investment company that will give Swiss investors the opportunity to participate in an industry that offers exciting investment opportunities.»

Alexandre Uldry, Sebrinas Chairman, said: «We are delighted to have the opportunity to acquire the majority of the shares of EEII. We will work to develop the company and increase its volume of business.»

 

 

Further information please contact:

For EEII: Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 45).

For SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA: Marc Comina, Comina Luvisotto SA (Tel: +41-21-311-55-51)

 

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
