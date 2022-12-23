EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EEII AG: Change in shareholder structure



23-Dec-2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules : Change in shareholder structure

Zug, December 23, 2022

EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure

As per December 22, 2022, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold), the main shareholder of EEII AG, and SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, Geneva (Sebrina), have signed an agreement regarding the sale of Geholds entire participation in EEII AG (92.41% of the total capital and voting rights) to Sebrina. Sebrina is a holding company domiciled in Geneva with several participations. Closing will take place by January 31, 2023, the latest.

Marcus H. Bühler, CEO of EEII, said: «We are delighted that Sebrina steps in as our new core investor, which will shift our focus closer to Switzerland. With their expertise and existing network mainly in the domestic fuel market, we look forward to establishing EEII as an investment company that will give Swiss investors the opportunity to participate in an industry that offers exciting investment opportunities.»

Alexandre Uldry, Sebrinas Chairman, said: «We are delighted to have the opportunity to acquire the majority of the shares of EEII. We will work to develop the company and increase its volume of business.»

Further information please contact:

For EEII: Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 45).

For SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA: Marc Comina, Comina Luvisotto SA (Tel: +41-21-311-55-51)

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).