23.12.2022 18:10:02
EEII AG: Change in shareholder structure
EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Change in shareholder structure
Zug, December 23, 2022
EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure
As per December 22, 2022, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold), the main shareholder of EEII AG, and SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, Geneva (Sebrina), have signed an agreement regarding the sale of Geholds entire participation in EEII AG (92.41% of the total capital and voting rights) to Sebrina. Sebrina is a holding company domiciled in Geneva with several participations. Closing will take place by January 31, 2023, the latest.
Marcus H. Bühler, CEO of EEII, said: «We are delighted that Sebrina steps in as our new core investor, which will shift our focus closer to Switzerland. With their expertise and existing network mainly in the domestic fuel market, we look forward to establishing EEII as an investment company that will give Swiss investors the opportunity to participate in an industry that offers exciting investment opportunities.»
Alexandre Uldry, Sebrinas Chairman, said: «We are delighted to have the opportunity to acquire the majority of the shares of EEII. We will work to develop the company and increase its volume of business.»
Further information please contact:
For EEII: Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 45).
For SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA: Marc Comina, Comina Luvisotto SA (Tel: +41-21-311-55-51)
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1521391
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1521391 23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
