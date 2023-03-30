EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EEII AG: Closing of sale of the majority of its shares



30-March-2023 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules : Closing of sale of the majority of its shares

Zug, March 30, 2023

EEII reports closing of the sale of the majority of its shares

The sale of the majority (92.41%) of the shares of EEII AG from Gehold SA, Zug, to SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, Geneva, has successfully closed. EEII shall report on next steps in due course.

For further information please contact:

Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of EEII AG, Tel. Nr. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch

EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).