30.03.2023 18:08:26
EEII AG: Closing of sale of the majority of its shares
EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Closing of sale of the majority of its shares
Zug, March 30, 2023
EEII reports closing of the sale of the majority of its shares
The sale of the majority (92.41%) of the shares of EEII AG from Gehold SA, Zug, to SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA, Geneva, has successfully closed. EEII shall report on next steps in due course.
For further information please contact:
Victor L. Gnehm, Chairman of EEII AG, Tel. Nr. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch
EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1597525
