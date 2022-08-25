Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 18:44:51

EEII AG: EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2022

EEII AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
EEII AG: EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2022

25-Aug-2022 / 18:44 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: EEII 2022 Half year results
 

Zug, August 25, 2022

 EEII AG publishes half year results as of June 30, 2022.

 EEII is reporting a loss of CHF 6,016 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: profit of CHF 2,454 million). The value of Gazprom ADRs the only remaining portfolio investment had been massively impaired due to the Russian invasion into Ukraine, in the course of the first six months. The net asset value of the EEII shares (NAV) amounted to CHF 0.68 at the end of June 2022, corresponding to a performance of -83 % for 1H2022. The Gazprom ADRs have been converted into regular Gazprom shares listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

 
The act and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in combination with the international sanctions and legal measures enacted against the Russian Federation were unforeseeable and the consequences beyond any known measures. The tradability and immediate access to the Companys Gazprom investment has been put on hold. However, on the Moscow Stock Exchange, Gazprom shares were trading with a value of RUB 200, as of June 30, 2022, i.e. approximately $3.50, which is a fair indication of the share value.

After the reporting date, the Gazprom ADRs were cancelled and EEII has subsequently been forced, but also been able,  to convert the Gazprom ADRs into 1485600 ordinary Russian shares of Gazprom PJSC. It remains unclear how these shares can be traded and/or sold in the future, but as of the date of this announcement, the value for the position as reported by its custodian amounts to CHF 4358702, bringing the NAV of the Company back to CHF 3.23.

The Board of Directors is working intensely on a solution regarding the future of the Company and will inform about further steps in a timely manner.

The entire half year results 2022 are available using the web-link https://www.eeii.ch/reports/2022/ EEfor a data download.

 

Further information:

 

Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 43).

EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1428625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1428625  25-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EEII AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EEII AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EEII AG 4,40 -15,38% EEII AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen