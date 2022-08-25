|
25.08.2022 18:44:51
EEII AG: EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2022
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: EEII 2022 Half year results
Zug, August 25, 2022
EEII AG publishes half year results as of June 30, 2022.
EEII is reporting a loss of CHF 6,016 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: profit of CHF 2,454 million). The value of Gazprom ADRs the only remaining portfolio investment had been massively impaired due to the Russian invasion into Ukraine, in the course of the first six months. The net asset value of the EEII shares (NAV) amounted to CHF 0.68 at the end of June 2022, corresponding to a performance of -83 % for 1H2022. The Gazprom ADRs have been converted into regular Gazprom shares listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange.
After the reporting date, the Gazprom ADRs were cancelled and EEII has subsequently been forced, but also been able, to convert the Gazprom ADRs into 1485600 ordinary Russian shares of Gazprom PJSC. It remains unclear how these shares can be traded and/or sold in the future, but as of the date of this announcement, the value for the position as reported by its custodian amounts to CHF 4358702, bringing the NAV of the Company back to CHF 3.23.
The Board of Directors is working intensely on a solution regarding the future of the Company and will inform about further steps in a timely manner.
The entire half year results 2022 are available using the web-link https://www.eeii.ch/reports/2022/ EEfor a data download.
Further information:
Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 43).
EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1428625
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1428625 25-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EEII AG
|4,40
|-15,38%
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.