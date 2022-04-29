|
29.04.2022 18:12:10
EEII AG publishes annual results 2021
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGMEGM
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:
Zug, 29. April 2022
EEII AG publishes the annual result 2021
EEII reports a profit of CHF 2'383'589 for the year 2021 (2020: loss of CHF 2'909'222). The business result was principally due to the strong increase in the Gazprom ADR price. This only remaining investment of EEII AG increased in value by CHF 2'602'708 in the reporting period.
As published in September 2021, the planned acquisition of the majority of shares by Nacala Worldwide Ltd failed despite various contract extensions that had been granted to the acquirer. Subsequently, the Board of Directors initiated a review of the various options for EEII, in close consultation with the main shareholder.
The excellent performance of the Gazprom ADR price in the wake of rising energy prices opened up encouraging expectations for 2022. However, with Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the starting position for EEII has now changed abruptly. Not only did the value of the Gazprom shares collapse within a few days to USD 0.58, but shortly thereafter Gazprom's ADR trading on the London Stock Exchange was halted altogether (on March 2, 2022).
At the present time, the Company is confronted with a situation in which the only portfolio investment is no longer tradable until further notice. It is impossible to foresee when trading will resume and at what level the Gazprom shares will then be valued by the markets. Furthermore, the political situation - the persisting invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the West's sanctions against Russia coupled with Russia's reaction including threats of war made against the West, and the resulting instability of the whole
The complete annual report 2021 and further information is available for download on the website www.eeii.ch; a copy will be sent to shareholders in writing upon request.
The Annual General Meeting of EEII will be held on June 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the Company's registered office. The following link will refer to the invitation to the general meeting: www.eeii.ch
Further information:
EEII is listed on aSwiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
Additional features:
File: Annual Report 2021
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1340339
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1340339 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EEII AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|EEII AG veröffentlicht Jahresergebnis 2021 (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|EEII AG publishes annual results 2021 (EQS Group)
|
03.09.19
|EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG publishes half-year results per 06-30-2019 (EQS Group)
|
03.09.19
|EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis per 30.06.2019 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.19
|EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG: EEII AG veröffentlicht Jahresergebnis 2018 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.19
|EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG: EEII AG publishes annual results 2018 (EQS Group)
|
04.09.18
|EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis per 30.06.2018 (EQS Group)
|
04.09.18
|EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG publishes half-year results per 06-30-2018 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu EEII AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EEII AG
|4,40
|-15,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.