11.08.2022 14:30:00

Eezy Plc: change in management team

EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 11 AUGUST 2022 AT 15.30

Eezy Plc: change in management team

Marleena Bask (44, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed as Chief Marketing and Communications officer as well as member of the Group management team starting from 24th of October 2022. Bask joins Eezy from Meira, where she acts as Director, Strategy, Sustainability and Communication. Bask has a long experience in versatile communication and marketing roles in the consumer goods sector. She has also worked as a management consultant.

"I am beyond excited to join Eezy, a fine growth company with an inspiring vision to be the most remarkable renewer of working life. Eezy’s strategic target is to double the net sales to 400 million euros during the strategy period 2022-2025. I strongly believe that an appealing brand and successful marketing and communication has a significant role in supporting this growth”, Bask comments.

"We have been working consistently with our brand and the awareness of our brand has been growing steadily. With Marleena’s knowhow we are able to develop our work even further”, comments Eezy’s CEO Sami Asikainen.

Further information:

Sami Asikainen, CEO 
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
Tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915


