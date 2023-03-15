Eezy Plc: fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees

Eezy Plc -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 15th March 2023 at 14:15

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved on the fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has resolved on the fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees. The earning period is 24 months, starting on 1 January 2023, and ending on 31 December 2024. The reward criteria for the fourth earning period are based on Eezy Plc’s total shareholder return, operating profit percent and an ESG component. There are fifteen participants in the long-term incentive plan in this earning period.

A maximum of 256,000 reward shares could be awarded for the fourth earning period. The value of the maximum reward at the average share price on the trading day preceding this stock exchange release would be approximately EUR 0.84 million.

The establishment of the long-term incentive plan has been announced on 18 December 2019.

