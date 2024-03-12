|
12.03.2024 10:30:00
Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for year 2023
EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 MARCH 2024 AT 11.30
Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for year 2023
Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of the Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for year 2023. The documents are attached to this release.
The Financial Statements have been published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML format, and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an assurance report on the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it.
In addition to the ESEF document, also an unofficial PDF is published.
Further information:
Siina Saksi
CEO
siina.saksi@eezy.fi
puh. +358 50 550 3912
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913
Attachments
- 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54-2023-12-31-en
- Eezy Remuneration report 2023_EN_Final
- Eezy_Corporate_governance_statement_2023_EN_Final
- Eezy_Financial-statements_2023_Eng
