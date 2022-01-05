+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
05.01.2022 12:30:00

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13:30

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 9021/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-01-04
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 725000 Unit price: 5.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 725000 Volume weighted average price: 5.75 EUR


Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eezy Oyj Registered Shs 6,26 0,00% Eezy Oyj Registered Shs

