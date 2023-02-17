17.02.2023 10:15:00

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hannu Antero Nyman
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25616/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-02-17
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 3.32 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volyymi: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 3.32 EUR


Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi


