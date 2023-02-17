EZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 17 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 11:15

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hannu Antero Nyman

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 25616/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-02-17

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 3.32 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volyymi: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 3.32 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi