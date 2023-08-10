EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 AUGUST 2023 AT 15:50

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Paul-Petteri Savolainen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36453/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-09

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4155 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 845 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 4597 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 373 Unit price: 2.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 2263 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

(7): Volume: 3101 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

(8): Volume: 340 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

(10): Volume: 1588 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.42 EUR

(12): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.41 EUR

(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 2.39 EUR

(14): Volume: 3543 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

(15): Volume: 1457 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions (15):

Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 2.39919 EUR

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi