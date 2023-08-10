10.08.2023 14:50:00

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 AUGUST 2023 AT 15:50

Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Paul-Petteri Savolainen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36453/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-09
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4155 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 845 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 4597 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 373 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 2263 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(7): Volume: 3101 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(8): Volume: 340 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(10): Volume: 1588 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(12): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.41 EUR
(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(14): Volume: 3543 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(15): Volume: 1457 Unit price: 2.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions (15):
Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 2.39919 EUR

Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eezy Oyj Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten