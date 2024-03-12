EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 MARCH 2024 AT 8:30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy



Eezy Plc has received on 11 March 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 5 % on 8 March 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6,85 % 6,85 % 25 046 815 Position of previous notification (if applicable) -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 1 716 714 6,85 % SUBTOTAL A 1 716 714 6,85 %

The entire chain of control (starting with the natural or legal person exercising ultimate control) through which shares, voting rights or financial instruments are held

Name % of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of shares and voting rights OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy 0,00 % 0,00 OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt – sijoitusrahasto 6,85 % 6,85

The total holding of mutual funds managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd is 6.85% on 8 March 2024.





Further information:



Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

puh. 050 550 3912

