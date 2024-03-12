|
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy
Eezy Plc has received on 11 March 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 5 % on 8 March 2024.
Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.
OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|6,85 %
|6,85 %
|25 046 815
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000322326
|1 716 714
|6,85 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 716 714
|6,85 %
The entire chain of control (starting with the natural or legal person exercising ultimate control) through which shares, voting rights or financial instruments are held
|Name
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of shares and voting rights
|OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy
|0,00 %
|0,00
|OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt – sijoitusrahasto
|6,85 %
|6,85
The total holding of mutual funds managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd is 6.85% on 8 March 2024.
Further information:
Siina Saksi
CEO
siina.saksi@eezy.fi
puh. 050 550 3912
