EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 9 May 2023 at 17:30
Efecte Plc: Change in the number of treasury shares
Efecte has today conveyed 5 551 treasury shares to the members of the Efecte's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2023. The amount of shares is based on the annual remuneration decided by the Annual General Meeting and the average share price between 2 May and 8 May 2023.
Following the transaction, Efecte holds 5 882 treasury shares.
Further enquiries:
Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064
Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.
