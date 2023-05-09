EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 9 May 2023 at 17:30

Efecte Plc: Change in the number of treasury shares

Efecte has today conveyed 5 551 treasury shares to the members of the Efecte's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2023. The amount of shares is based on the annual remuneration decided by the Annual General Meeting and the average share price between 2 May and 8 May 2023.

Following the transaction, Efecte holds 5 882 treasury shares.





Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

