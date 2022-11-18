|
18.11.2022 15:00:00
Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2022 on 25 November 2022 and invitation to a briefing
EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 18 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 16:00 PM
Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2022 on 25 November 2022 and invitation to a briefing
Efecte Plc?will publish its business review for the period 1-9/2022 on Friday 25 November 2022, approximately at 8:30 AM Finnish time.
An online briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Friday 25th November 2022 at 11:00 AM Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2022-q3. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at www.investors.efecte.com.
Further inquiries:
Lari Nikkanen
Legal Counsel
Efecte Plc
lari.nikkanen@efecte.com
+358 44 491 0833
Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.
