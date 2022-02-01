|
Efecte Plc: Publishing of Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 on 11 February 2022 and invitation to a briefing
Efecte Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin for year 2021 on Friday 11 February 2022, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.
An online briefing for analysts, media and interested investors will be arranged on Friday 11 February 2022 at 15.00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2021-q4/. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.
Further inquiries:
Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.
