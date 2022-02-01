EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 1 February 2022 at 12.00

Efecte Plc: Publishing of Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 on 11 February 2022 and invitation to a briefing

Efecte Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin for year 2021 on Friday 11 February 2022, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, media and interested investors will be arranged on Friday 11 February 2022 at 15.00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2021-q4/. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.





Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen

Head of IR

Efecte Plc

tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com

+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

