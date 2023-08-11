EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 11 August 2023 at 8.30

Efecte Plc: Tommi Mäkinen appointed as interim CFO of Efecte

Tommi Mäkinen has been appointed as the interim CFO and a member of the leadership team of Efecte effective 1 September 2023.

Tommi Mäkinen has worked as Controller in the company since August 2021. Mäkinen will report to Efecte CEO Niilo Fredrikson.

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.