Efecte Plc's Half-Year Report 1-6/2023 – SaaS +26%, adjusted EBITDA margin -1%

4-6/2023:

Total net sales grew by 17% and was 6.2 million euro (5.3)

SaaS grew by 25% and international SaaS by 37%

EBITDA was 0.0 million euro (-0.1) and EBIT -0.3 million euro (-0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was 0.1 million euro (0.1)

margin was 1% (2%) Success in Sweden continued with winning the city of Uppsala public tender

1-6/2023:

Total net sales grew by 18% and was 12.2 million euro (10.4)

SaaS grew by 26% and international SaaS by 37%

EBITDA was -0.2 million euro (0.1) and EBIT -0.9 million euro (-0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was -0.1 million euro (0.3)

Guidance for 2023 (unchanged):

SaaS net sales is expected to grow over 20% and adjusted EBITDA to be positive.

Group key figures

1 000 EUR 4-6/2023 4-6/2022 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 2022 Net sales 6 206 5 320 12 247 10 356 21 607 EBITDA 29 -65 -234 79 -13 Adjusted EBITDA1 68 131 -92 299 519 EBITA -156 -193 -599 -177 -581 EBIT -299 -193 -884 -182 -864 Profit for the period -273 450 -882 458 -287 Earnings per share, EUR -0.04 0.07 -0.14 0.07 -0.05 Equity per share, EUR 0.56 0.62 0.56 0.62 0.69 SaaS MRR 1 377 1 097 1 377 1 097 1 270 1 Excludes following costs related to inorganic activities: 0.0 million euros in 4-6/2023, 0.1 million euro in 1-6/2023, 0.2 million euro in 1-6/2022 and 0.5 million euro in 2022.





CEO Niilo Fredrikson:

Growth in a softening market

During the second quarter, our team had to find ways to navigate a softening market. SaaS growth was strong at 25%, driven by solid organic growth and the InteliWISE acquisition. The highlight of the quarter was our success in Sweden. We won the significant city of Uppsala public tender and continued to develop a strong public sector pipeline. In Spain, we signed another new customer. Finland delivered important orders and project deliveries, finishing off an overall strong first half. The enhanced AI features leveraging GPT that we launched and further developed during the review period were received with excitement by many customers.

At the same time, we were not completely immune to the apparent slowdown in the market. Professional services topline and profitability were throughout the first half lower than expected. Customer buying behavior became more cautious. And while our direct sales brought in a good number of new customers, we saw an impact on new customers through partners. In the second half, as communicated earlier, we expect SaaS growth to slow down. This is due to InteliWISE numbers becoming part of the comparison period, and a slight decrease in the expected organic growth rate.

That said, we remain confident about our plan. We are on track to deliver the guided SaaS growth and adjusted EBITDA for the year. The bottom-line impact of less-than-expected professional services revenue has been and will be mitigated through managing our cost level.

Continuing strategy execution

The operating environment is challenging to everybody in the market, and we consider it an opportunity to strengthen our relative position and take market share. "When the going gets tough, the tough get going” holds true also in this situation. To succeed, continuing our strategy execution is key: serving our customers to grow organically, developing our product, taking care of our people and culture – and doing clever M&A. In M&A, we see more opportunities in the current market environment.

We are building the leading European vendor in service management software, and our annual Digitalize & Automate event will be another milestone on that path. This year, the event will be held in multiple locations across Europe, with the main hybrid event arranged in and streamed from Helsinki on September 19th. IT and service management leaders and enthusiasts across Europe will gather again and we will explore together how to leverage the AI revolution to digitalize and automate work even better. All interested investors and media are also welcome to join (see www.efecte.com for details).

This release is unaudited. The amounts in this report have been rounded from exact numbers.

NET SALES AND PROFIT

Net sales by type

Net sales, 1 000 EUR 4-6/2023 4-6/2022 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 2022 SaaS 4 127 3 310 8 126 6 442 13 760 Licenses 0 1 8 15 48 Maintenance 205 229 412 459 901 Services 1 875 1 780 3 701 3 441 6 899 Group total 6 206 5 320 12 247 10 356 21 607

Efecte's net sales in 1-6/2023 were 12.2 million euro (10.4), a growth of 18%. Net sales for customers outside Finland were 2.9 million euro (2.4), corresponding to 24% of total net sales (23%).

Software as a Service (SaaS) grew 26% and services net sales increased by 8%. Net sales of perpetual licenses have become insignificant in line with our strategy. Net sales generated by maintenance continued its long-term declining trend. Our total recurring revenue (SaaS and maintenance) amounted to 8.5 million euro (6.9), corresponding to approximately 70% of net sales (67%).

SaaS MRR was 1 377 thousand euro in the end of June, a growth of 26% year-over-year. Of that growth, 9 percentage points came from existing customers (net retention rate of 109%) and 16 percentage points from new customers since 6/2022 and from customers of acquired InteliWISE. Gross churn amounted to 4.9% (2.2%). Our recurring gross margin stood at 80% at the end of June (81%). At the end of the period, the share of SaaS MRR attributable to enhanced support packages that include administrator services for customers was 6 thousand euro.

Our average customer acquisition cost (CAC) on a rolling 12-month basis was 82 thousand euro (81), and the average life-time value (LTV) of an acquired new customer was 478 thousand euro (1 285). Accordingly, the LTV/CAC ratio was 5.8 (15.9). This means that the cost of customer acquisition is earned 5.8 times during the lifetime of the customer. The significant drop in LTV is for the most part attributable to gross churn returning to normal levels from the exceptionally low levels last year.

Net retention, gross churn, recurring gross margin, CAC and LTV were calculated based on Efecte numbers excluding InteliWISE. We plan to start reporting consolidated metrics starting with the financial statements for the full year 2023.

Services net sales grew 8%. Our strategy is to focus on growing our SaaS business and the Services business is there to support adoption with the help of our partner network. SaaS formed already 66% of total net sales (62%).

EBITDA was -0.2 million euro (0.1), and EBIT was -0.9 million euro (-0.2). Profitability was impacted by go-to-market and R&D investments, as well as the slightly lower than before profitability of professional services.

Adjusted EBITDA was -0.1 million euro (0.3). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from EBITDA by deducting the costs affecting comparability. During the review period, these items included costs related to inorganic activities amounting to 0.1 million euro.

Income tax expenses were 0.0 million euro (0.7) positive due to the recognition of deferred tax assets from unused tax losses in Finnish taxation. Total confirmed losses from years 2014-2022 are 2.8 million euro for Efecte Finland Oy and 4.3 million euro for Efecte Oyj. Total tax impact of 20% is 1.4 million euro of which 0.1 million euro were capitalized during the review period. Taxes corresponding to the profits in group companies of the period have been entered as tax expenses. Efecte has confirmed tax losses in the taxation for Finland, so there was no income tax expense in Finland.

Net profit for the period was -0.9 million euro (0.5).

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

At the end of the reporting period, the balance sheet for Efecte group totaled 16.6 million euro (13.5). Equity ratio was 35% (47%) and net gearing was -49% (-43%).

At the end of the reporting period, the Company’s financial loans were 1.7 million euro (0). The company's cash and liquid assets were 3.5 million euro (1.7).

Cash flow from operating activities for the reported period was 1.3 million euro (1.6) and cash flow from investing activities was -0.8 million euro (-6.5). Investments in tangible and intangible assets were 0.8 million euro (0.7) and were mainly activated R&D expenses. Cash flow from financing activities was -0.1 million euro (0.1). Cash flow from financing activities consisted of subscriptions relating to stock options and loan repayments.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

During the review period, we focused again on helping customers digitalize and automate their work. Customers use our cloud-based solutions to digitalize and automate processes in three key areas: Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Conversational AI.

The first half of 2023 was solid with SaaS growth of 26%, supported by demand from both existing and new customers. In total we signed 35 new customers in Finland, Scandinavia, DACH, Spain and Poland, of which almost half from outside Finland. Of the new customers during the period, four came through partners. Through the former InteliWISE business, we signed seven new customers during the review period. In addition to the new customers, we also helped our existing customers to expand the usage of Efecte in ITSM and ESM. On a rolling 12-month basis, existing customers accounted for 56% of the SaaS MRR growth. We saw growing interest in our conversational AI offering and first customers took Efecte Chat for Service Management into production use.

Our existing direct markets in Finland, Scandinavia, DACH, Poland and Spain continued to grow despite the macroeconomic environment. Especially the growth plan laid out in 2022 for Scandinavia paid off. We also continued working with our partner network, where new customer acquisition was impacted by the softening market. During the review period, our main focus was on sales enablement and co-selling with our existing partners. New partners were added in Spain, Sweden and UK.

Our professional services business growth was impacted by customer decision making slowing down. This led to somewhat lower profitability than we expected.

During the review period, we were also actively exploring acquisition opportunities and were engaged in discussions with interesting targets. However, we did not move forward with any transactions, as valuation expectations from sellers did not meet our strict criteria. In the current market environment, we see new opportunities for acquisitions, including consolidation of the service management market.

EMPLOYEES

The number of full-time equivalent employees at the end of the review period was 210 (141). Of these, 127 (118) were in Finland, 54 (0) in Poland, 20 (17) in Germany, 8 (7) in Sweden and 2 (0) in Spain. The average number of employees during Q2 was 207 (138) and during H1 it was 203 (134). Our central team in Finland acts globally supporting customers, partners and sales in international markets and includes the headcount responsible for our New Markets operation.

Jenni Mickos joined Efecte in June as new VP, Services and member of the Leadership Team. She is responsible for Efecte’s post-sale customer journey, including support and professional services.

The company’s leadership team composition at the end of the review period was the following: Niilo Fredrikson (CEO), Taru Mäkinen (CFO), Niina Hovi (people and culture), Topias Marttila (technology), Marcin Strzalkowski (marketing and country manager Poland), Santeri Jussila (products) and Jenni Mickos (services).

MARKET OUTLOOK

Our main offerings Service Management, IGA and Conversational AI are enablers for the megatrends of digitalization and servitization (everything as a service). Companies across different industries still look for cloud-based solutions to digitalize and automate their operations to provide greater agility to the business, improve end-user experiences, and to save costs. While we also see the market softening due to the current macroeconomic environment and competitive pressure increasing, we remain confident in our strategy.

The move from on-premises software to cloud will also continue. While cloud adoption in the Nordics has reached 70%, cloud adoption in the rest of Europe is still only around 40%. Service management solutions are extremely sticky, with replacement cycles often being five years or longer.

Our estimate of the total current cloud ITSM and ESM market size in Europe is 1.3 billion euro, the IGA market 1.4 billion euro and the Conversational AI market 1.4 billion euro. Analyst estimates for compound annual growth for the next three years are still generally in the double digits for all these markets. Especially in service management, the market is today being divided by a few strong global players and a larger number of smaller local vendors.

We have seen European customers prioritize privacy, security and data location more than before especially in the public sector. With our competitive solution offering combined with flexible cloud deployment models we have a significant opportunity to meet that demand and serve those customers.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

In product development, we started the year by laying out roadmap priorities that are aligned with our broader company vision and product strategy. We set three specific themes to guide our development in 2023: Easier to Use, Work Smarter with AI and Faster to Start & Maintain.

With Easier to Use, our goal is to help customers improve their employees’ experience and NPS (Net Promoter Score) by providing modern, intuitive, and easy-to-use user interfaces for both the end-users consuming services and the agents supporting them. During the review period, we took important steps towards this goal. The next generation of our self-service product achieved a major milestone with the first customer in production use. The renewal of our agent user interface renewal progressed also well, with shipping the first beta version of the core workspace.

We have increased our focus on AI and the Work Smarter with AI priority targets to help employees cope with increasing workloads with the help of AI-assisted automation. The main highlight in this area during the first half was the launch of GPT-powered Chat. It allows agents to have better end-user conversations with less effort. GPT-powered Chat leverages the power of AI-based large language models, which have been transforming the tech industry in recent months. Thanks to our earlier InteliWISE acquisition, we were able to move fast and were among the first vendors globally who released GPT-powered features for Service Management. During the review period our Conversational AI product family also made good progress with customers. Efecte Chat for Service Management went into production use with the first customers.

With Faster to Start & Maintain we target to systematically improve our platform for faster time to value and reduced operational costs. During H1 we shipped again tens of platform improvements, such as more robust base configurations, new productized connectors and quality & security improvements. In the service management space, we started the work on a new ITSM Essentials package. We aim to provide new customers with an easier and lower cost way to start the service management journey, without taking away the great flexibility to grow and expand that the Efecte platform provides. In the IGA space, we focused on improving the product packages launched last year to better meet customer demand with less effort and better quality.

Efecte’s total research and development investment during the review period was 2.4 million euro (2.3). Research and development costs amounted to 1.8 million euro (1.6). In addition, 0.7 million euro (0.7) was capitalized, and 0.1 million euro (0.0) was covered through public funding.

Research and development actions are performed in Efecte Finland Oy, InteliWISE S.A and its subsidiaries in Poland. In addition to our own personnel, subcontractors were used to increase flexibility and cost efficiency.

Group’s research and development investment level in H1/2021-H1/2023:

H1/2023 H1/2022 H1/2021 Research and development investment (million euro) 2.4 2.3 1.5 Research and development investment (% of net sales) 20% 22% 17%

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND GOVERNANCE

The Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2023 adopted the financial statements for 1 January - 31 December 2022 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The Annual General Meeting decided that no dividend is distributed for the year 2022.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the annual remuneration remains unchanged and is EUR 45,000 for the Chair of the Board and for the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 25,000 each. Approximately 40% of the remuneration was paid in Efecte Plc’s shares and approximately 60% in cash.

Esther Donatz, Pertti Ervi, Turkka Keskinen and Eric Gustavsson were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and Panu Hanula was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

BDO Oy was elected as the auditor, with Taneli Mustonen as the auditor in charge.

The meeting decided that Article 9 of the articles of association of the Company is amended to enable holding a general meeting entirely without a meeting venue as a so-called remote meeting in addition to the Company’s domicile Espoo or in Helsinki as currently provided in the articles of association.

SHARES AND TRADING

The company has one share series, and all shares carry equal rights. At the end of the review period, Efecte Plc's share capital consisted of 6 387 174 shares. The company owned 5 882 treasury shares, approx. 0.1% of the total amount of the shares.

The company's share has been trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. During the review period the highest share price was 11.20 euro, the lowest price 9.70 euro and the closing price 10.15 euro. The market value of shares was 64.8 million euro at the end of the period excluding the treasury shares.

SHAREHOLDERS

The company had a total of 2 574 owners on 30 June 2023 (2 604). The list of the largest owners and the distribution of shareholders can be found on the company's web site.

10 largest shareholders as of 30 June 2023:

Shareholder Shares % 1 First Fellow Oy 810 499 12.69 2 Sijoitusrahasto Aktia Nordic Micro Cap 469 269 7.35 3 Oy Fincorp Ab 449 438 7.04 4 Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen 290 909 4.56 5 Montonen Markku 210 571 3.30 6 Op-Suomi Mikroyhtiöt -Erikoissijoitusrahasto 200 834 3.14 7 Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund 111 662 1.83 8 Ervi Pertti 91 657 1.44 9 Säästöpankki Pienyhtiöt 80 000 1.25 10 Urpalainen Jörgen 75 240 1.18

The ownership of the Board members, CEO and their controlled entities totaled approximately 2.4% at the end of the reporting period. Additionally, the options held by the CEO entitle him to subscribe shares representing approximately 2.2% of the outstanding shares.

The total proportion of nominee registered shares was approximately 28.6 % of all shares.

THE AUTHORIZATIONS GIVEN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2023 authorized the Board of Directors to decide to acquire the company's own shares with distributable funds. A maximum of 450 000 shares may be acquired. The authorization is effective until the next Annual General Meeting, however, at the latest until 30 June 2024.

The Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2023 authorized the Board of Directors to issue a maximum of 620 000 shares through a share issue and/or by issuing option rights or other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. The Board may decide to issue new shares or shares held by the company. The authorization includes the right to issue shares and option rights and/or other special rights entitling to the shares through private offering, in other words, to deviate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right subject to the requirements set forth in the Limited Liability Companies Act. In addition, the authorization includes a right to issue shares and option rights and/or other special rights entitling to shares with or without payment. Under the authorization, the Board of Directors will be entitled to decide on the terms and conditions of any share issue and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares, including the recipients and the remuneration to be paid. The authorization is effective until the next Annual General Meeting, however, at the latest until 30 June 2024.

OPTION PROGRAMS

Option program 2018

Option program 2018 consists of 450 000 options that entitle the holders to subscribe one share per option.

The options are divided to three series: A, B and C series. Series A consists of 170 000 options (of which 163 750 allocated and all of which subscribed) with subscription price of 5.75 euro/share and subscription period of 2 May 2021 - 31 May 2022; series B of 140 000 options (of which 134 325 allocated and 27 000 subscribed) with subscription price of 5.00 euro/share and subscription period of 2 May 2022 - 31 May 2024; and C series of 140 000 options (of which 140 000 allocated and 13 350 subscribed) with subscription price of 4.39 euro/share and subscription period of 2 May 2023 - 31 May 2025.

In connection with the 2018 option program, the Board of Directors has set a share-ownership requirement for the participants.

Option program 2021

Option program 2021 consists of 450 000 options that entitle the holders to subscribe one share per option.

The options are divided to three series: A series of 150 000 options (of which 121 350 allocated) with subscription price of 15.55 euro/share and subscription period of 2.5.2024 - 31.5.2026; B series of 150 000 options (of which 118 355 allocated) with subscription price 11.23 euro/share and subscription period of 2.5.2025 - 31.5.2027; and C series of 150 000 options with subscription price 10.31 euro/share and subscription period of 2.5.2025 - 31.5.2027. A series options were allocated in 2021, B series in 2022 and C series in 2023.

In connection with the 2021 option program, the Board of Directors has set a share-ownership requirement for the participants.

EVENTS AFTER PERIOD-END

On 8 August 2023, Efecte announced that current CFO Taru Mäkinen will leave the company by the end of September and that the Company has started the recruitment process for new CFO.

ASSESSMENT OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Efecte manages the risks and uncertainties facing its operations and all material risks are reviewed quarterly in the leadership team and at least annually with the Board of Directors. The key risks identified include:

Risks to data security such as non-intentional or intentional data breaches, including software vulnerabilities, phishing and ransomware attacks may cause reimbursement liabilities to customers or other third parties as well as financial losses or significant reputational harm.

Uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment, including an increase in the energy costs, supply chain issues, and slowdown in cross-border trade could result in a prolonged recession in Efecte’s key markets. A recession could slow down customer decision making and reduce customer demand.

Malfunctioning of the software or failures in operating the company’s own services or the outsourced computing capacity and network connections may cause disruptions in services that may lead to reimbursement liabilities, reputational harm and to a decrease in customer satisfaction. This could lead to decreases in net sales and profitability.

The rate of Inflation has increased substantially recently. While most of our customer agreements allow Efecte to increase pricing, some customer agreements especially in the public sector limit our pricing power. Inflation and higher interest rates also increase costs and may limit our capacity to acquire funding for M&A or other growth investments on terms favorable to Efecte.

If the company is unable to recruit and retain key employees, the quality of its products and services may decrease, which can decrease revenue and profitability. Part of the research and development and service delivery are provided through subcontractors. If the operations of the subcontractors are disrupted, the effect is equivalent to lack of skilled personnel.

The company is pursuing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as part of its strategy and concluded its first acquisition as a listed company by acquiring InteliWISE in 2022. Risks relating to M&A include failure in the integration of the acquired business, failure to retain key personnel, failing to meet forecasted financial performance as well as claims, disputes and litigation relating to the transaction.

The company configures its products to operate with the customer's existing systems. Delays or unexpected warranty work related to customer projects may create costs and liabilities. Although most of the projects are time and materials based, there are also fixed price projects. Potential customer dissatisfaction could result in compensation claims, negative publicity, and loss of future business.

Investments in international growth such as forward-looking recruitments and ongoing investments in the partner program increase fixed costs. The costs may decrease profitability, if achieving growth turns out to be harder or slower than expected.

Risks relating to intellectual property rights (IPRs) such as the loss/leaking of own IPRs to others, and breaches of third-party IPR by Efecte are material for Efecte. Efecte seeks to minimize the risk with strict control of customer agreements and with careful evaluation of third-party software components taken into use.

Efecte has entered into agreements with its customers concerning the processing of personal data. A failure to comply with contractual obligations in these agreements, or the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation more broadly, may lead to significant liabilities or reputational harm.

Efecte operates in several jurisdictions and has customers and other business partners also in additional jurisdictions outside these. Exposure to different legal and tax frameworks heighten the risk of perceived or real non-compliance.

The company’s equity stands at a sufficient level if the profitability development continues the planned trajectory. If changes in the operating environment or other factors would weaken the company’s profitability, the company may have to strengthen its equity on terms that are not favorable to the company.





LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

By 2025, grow organically to 35 MEUR total net sales, maintain an average SaaS growth of over 20% and reach a double-digit EBITDA margin.

Through organic growth and acquisitions, become eventually the largest European service management vendor with total net sales over 100 MEUR and EBITDA margin exceeding 25 %.

Guidance for 2023 (unchanged):

SaaS net sales is expected to grow over 20% and adjusted EBITDA to be positive.

NEXT EARNINGS RELEASE

Efecte will publish a business review for 1-9/2023 on 1 November 2023.

Efecte Plc

Board of Directors

A webcast for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Tuesday 11 August 2023 at 14:00 Finnish time. Everyone interested can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2023-q2. The webcast will be held in English and written questions can be presented in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland, and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

Financial information:

Consolidated income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity. Notes Key figures Calculation of key figures





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(1 000 EUR) 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 2022 Net sales 12 247 10 356 21 607 Other operating income 196 31 115 Materials and services -1 434 -1 058 -2 339 Personnel expenses -8 194 -6 702 -13 697 Other operating expenses -3 049 -2 548 -5 699 EBITDA -234 79 -13 Other depreciation and amortization -365 -256 -568 EBITA -599 -177 -581 Goodwill amortization -284 -5 -283 EBIT -884 -182 -864 Financial income and expenses -46 -18 -71 Profit before income tax -930 -199 -935 Income tax 48 657 646 Minority - - 2 Profit for the period -882 458 -287

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(1 000 EUR) 6/2023 6/2022 12/2022 Non-current assets Development expenses 2 477 1 674 2 059 Other intangible assets 75 129 102 Consolidated goodwill 5 126 - 5 404 Other long-term expenses 13 7 5 Machinery and equipment 200 94 125 Current assets Trade and other receivables (long-term) 812 714 776 Trade and other receivables (short-term) 4 405 9 240 3 830 Short-term investments 1 - 1 Cash and cash equivalents 3 475 1 668 3 080 Total assets 16 582 13 526 15 380 Equity attributable to owners

of the parent Company Share capital 80 80 80 Share issue 49 121 5 Reserve of invested non-restricted

equity 13 229 11 819 13 211 Retained earnings -9 788 -8 132 -8 899 Total equity 3 570 3 888 4 397 Non-current liabilities Financial loans 1 429 - 1 571 Other payables 1 - 1 Current liabilities Financial loans 292 - 290 Advances received 6 234 5 259 4 005 Trade payables 724 723 1 023 Other payables 1 303 854 1 069 Accruals 3 029 2 802 3 023 Total liabilities 13 012 9 637 10 983 Equity and liabilities 16 582 13 526 15 380

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(1 000 EUR) 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax -930 -199 -935 Adjustments to profit for the period 696 279 922 Change in working capital 1 602 1 510 643 Interest and other financial cost paid -46 -18 -71 Income taxes paid -2 -1 -12 Net cash from operating activities 1 319 1 571 547 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of tangible and intangible assets -845 -677 -1 367 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - -5 872 -5 880 Net cash from investing activities -845 -6 549 -7 248 Cash flows from financing activities Share issues 62 138 1 415 Withdrawal of non-current financial loans - - 2 000 Repayment of non-current financial loans -141 - -141 Net cash from financing activities -79 138 3 274 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 395 -4 840 -3 427 Cash and cash equivalents

at the beginning of the period 3 080 6 508 6 508 Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period 3 475 1 668 3 080

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(1000 EUR) 30.6.2023 30.6.2022 Permanent equity Share capital 1.1. 80 80 Share capital 30.6 80 80 Permanent equity in total 80 80 Distributable equity Share issue 1.1 5 23 Registration of shares -5 -23 Unregistered share issue 49 121 Share issue 30.6 49 121 Reserve of invested non-restricted

equity 1.1. 13 211 11 779 Share issue 18 40 Reserve of invested non-restricted

equity 30.6 13 229 11 819 Retained earnings 1.1. -8 899 -8 573 Translation differences -7 -17 Retained earnings 30.6 -8 906 -8 590 Profit (loss) for the period -882 458 Distributable equity 3 490 3 808 Total equity 3 570 3 888

2. Notes

2.1 Basis of preparation

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the FAS recognition and measurement principles.

2.2 Net sales by type

(1 000 EUR) 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 2022 SaaS 8 126 6 442 13 760 Perpetual licenses 8 15 48 Maintenance 412 459 901 Services 3 701 3 441 6 899 Group total 12 247 10 356 21 607

2.3 Development of number of shares

Number of shares 1.1.2022 6 235 873 Exercise of share options 7 000 30.6.2022 6 242 873 Exercise of share options 28 916 Directed share issue 111 801 31.12.2022 6 383 590 Exercise of share options 3 584 30.6.2023 6 387 174

On 30 June 2023 Efecte Plc owns 5 882 treasury shares, approx. 0.1% of the total amount of the shares.

2.4 Commitments

The following tables present the company's commitments not in the balance sheet on 30 June 2023, 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2022

Guarantees given 30.6.2023 30.6.2022 31.12.2022 (thousand euro) Office lease agreements 97 56 102 Liabilities secured by mortgage 3 200 1 000 3 200 Total 3 297 1 056 3 302





Lease commitment amounts 30.6.2023 30.6.2022 31.12.2022 (thousand euro) During next 12 months 68 56 62 Later 83 65 87 Total 152 121 148

Lease agreements for computer equipment are mainly three-year lease agreements, and the equipment can be purchased at the end of the period with approx. 2-5% remainder value.



Other commitments

Efecte Plc has a three-year office lease agreement whose rent period started on 1 March 2023. The company’s lease liability from this contract is approx. 774 thousand euro.

30.6.2023 30.6.2022 31.12.2022 (thousand euro) Payable during the next 12 months 374 269 292 Payable later 539 251 138 Total 914 520 430





3. Key figures

1000 eur 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 2022 2021 Net Sales 12 247 10 356 21 607 17 764 SaaS 8 126 6 442 13 760 10 886 Licenses 8 15 48 44 Maintenance 412 459 901 1 014 Services 3 701 3 441 6 899 5 820 Domestic net sales 9 539 7 957 16 275 13 365 International net sales 2 888 2 399 5 332 4 339 Domestic sales (% of net sales) 76 % 77 % 75 % 75 % International (% of net sales) 24 % 23 % 25 % 25 % Recurring revenue 8 538 6 901 14 661 11 900 Recurring revenue (% of net sales) 70 % 67 % 68 % 67 % SaaS MRR, monthly net sales at the end of the period 1 377 1 097 1 270 992 Net sales growth% 18.3 % 19.2 % 21.6 % 19.3 % EBITDA -234 79 -13 935 EBITDA% -1.9 % 0.8 % -0.1 % 5.3 % EBITA -599 -177 -581 450 EBITA% -4.9 % -1.7 % -2.7 % 2.5 % EBIT -884 -182 -864 431 EBIT% -7.2 % -1.8 % -4.0 % 2.4 % Earnings for the period -882 458 -287 412 Earnings/share (EPS), eur -0.14 0.07 -0.05 0.07 Equity/share, eur 0.56 0.62 0.69 0.53 Balance sheet total 16 582 13 526 15 380 10 541 Equity 3 570 3 888 4 397 3 308 Net debt -1 755 -1 668 -1 219 -6 508 Return on invested capital (ROI)% -29 % 26 % -4 % 16 % Equity ratio% 35 % 47 % 39 % 46 % Net gearing% -49 % -43 % -28 % -197 % Research and development cost 1 827 1 622 3 128 2 630 Research and development cost, % of net sales 15 % 16 % 14 % 15 % Number of employees on average during the period 203 134 161 114 Number of employees at the end of the period 210 141 194 125 Number of shares (on average during period, excluding treasury shares) 6 375 982 6 226 023 6 282 167 6 136 005 Number of shares at the end of the period (excluding treasury shares) 6 381 292 6 231 440 6 372 157 6 219 469





4. Calculation of key figures

Key figure Definition SaaS Revenue from subscription-based software licenses sold as a service, including revenue from enhanced support and service level packages Licenses Revenue from the sales of perpetual licenses Maintenance Revenue from maintenance fees for the perpetual licenses Services Revenue from professional services Recurring revenue Revenue from SaaS and Maintenance SaaS MRR or MRR Monthly recurring revenue from SaaS at the end of the period Lifetime Value (LTV) SaaS MRR orders of new customers divided by gross churn multiplied by recurring gross margin divided by number of new customers, calculated on a rolling 12 months’ basis Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) Sales and marketing costs multiplied by 0.7 divided by number of new customers, calculated on a rolling 12 months’ basis. The multiplier 0.7 reflects the fact that some of sales & marketing cost goes towards serving existing customers. Recurring Gross Margin The total cost of support, cloud infrastructure, cloud operations, 3rd party licenses and enhanced service level packages subtracted from our total recurring revenue and dividing the outcome by total recurring revenue, calculated on a rolling 12 months’ basis Net retention rate 100% x (MRR beginning of period + MRR expansion – Gross Churn) / MRR beginning of period) Gross churn 100% x (Beginning of period MRR from customers lost during period) / (MRR beginning of period)

